Industry season 4 episode 4: Is Rishi dead?

We did have a feeling that Industry season 4 episode 4 would contain some element of surprise, given that we are far enough into the season where that could be possible. Yet, even still we could not possibly prepare for the fate of both journalist Jim Dycker and then Rishi.

What happened can be summed up in relatively simple fashion: Jim lost everything after his time with Hayley Clay, only to then dive into a night of drugs and depravity with Rishi. In the aftermath of it Rishi discovered his body. Is he dead? It feels like there’s a good chance of that. Rishi then heard the police outside and rather than face them, he literally jumps from the balcony.

Is Rishi also dead? Judging from the shot at the end of the hour, the answer is no … at least for now. Yet, his legs are completely shattered and beyond that, he is in handcuffs.

Speaking to Mashable about the events of episode 4, Sagar Radia (who plays Rishi) offered his perspective:

“From a character perspective, it’s Rishi doing what he’s always done, which is just trying to run away from the problem, trying to get away from the situation that he’s gotten himself in … It’s a really poignant moment in the story. He’s been struggling with so much guilt and grief from what’s happened at the end of Season 3 that it all catches up to him, and he doesn’t quite know how to process the emotions that he’s carrying. Actually, I think what you see at the end of that episode is a sense of relief. It’s a sense of going, ‘I think this is the right thing that’s happening, albeit not in the greatest of circumstances… Everything that’s happened up until this point leads to now, and it’s the right thing.’ For once, I think his moral compass is in the right direction, and he feels like, ‘Yeah, this is what should be happening.'”

Whether or not we see much of Rishi the rest of the season remains somewhat of a mystery, given that with him under arrest, how much can he really do? Also, he may view this as his redemption and in this world, redemption often means a departure.

What did you think about the events of Industry season 4 episode 4?

