When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5: Did Christopher start the fire?

We had a feeling entering When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5 that we could have some sort of reveal regarding the now-infamous fire. However, does this really amount to full answers? That is, at least for now, a totally different story.

Here is what we can say, at least for now: Henry Gowan’s son Christopher is clearly hiding something. Exhibit A came in the form of how quickly he tried to hightail it out of town at the end of the episode. Meanwhile, Exhibit B came via what Henry discovered among his belongings. We do not think that you can sit here and say that this is definitive proof, but if you put two and two together, you can claim that either he did something or is working to actively cover it up … but why?

Honestly, a big part of the answer here may be dependent on just how long When Calls the Heart wants to keep this story going. If this lasts until close to the finale, it could be yet another red herring. Heck, Henry himself has been used as a red herring in the past! Why would this not be some impossible thing? We could be just checking down one suspect to the next until we do get to the eventual result.

Based at least on the preview for what is ahead now, it does seem as though the show is going to be giving you a little bit more with this Christopher character and the situation at hand. Also, you are going to get answers a little bit sooner than you would otherwise expect. After all, the next installment is coming on Saturday, largely a move to avoid the Super Bowl.

What did you think about the big reveal at the heart of When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5?

Do you think Christopher is responsible, or just hiding something? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to come back for other updates.

