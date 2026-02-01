Fallout season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The Ghoul’s bargain

With the Fallout season 2 finale now just days away, this is the perfect time to start thinking about endgames for all of the different characters. Or, at least temporary ones. We know that the Prime Video adaptation has already been renewed for a season 3, so the inherent question here is whether characters are going to be in similar or different spots as we move forward.

For the sake of this piece, though, let us talk in particular about The Ghoul and for good reason. This is a character who has seemingly learned something from Lucy throughout this season, though he would probably never admit it. He also betrayed her, and the question now comes down to if he will fight to get her back. He did bring back a version of Mr. House, so what does that mean? Does he get what he wants? Well, we do not think that anything is certain and he would be foolish to suddenly believe that is the case.

Speaking as a part of a new piece at Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer and co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet had to say:

“He’s just given House what he wanted after 200 years … He’s finally given him the thing that he’s most desired. And the question, of course, is what will he get in exchange? He obviously is looking for his wife and daughter, and what will he find?”

From where things sit at present, it is really hard to imagine a situation here where The Ghoul ends the season happy. This just isn’t that sort of show much of the time — the closest thing we think he could find to happiness is earning at least a smidge of redemption. Is saving Lucy the best way to get that? Only time will tell.

What do you think is going to happen on the Fallout season 2 finale?

Do you believe The Ghoul will find what he seeks, or is this all going to be some sort of trick / deception? Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

