Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Feb. 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more about Interview with the Vampire season 3 before the year ends? Is that feasible at all?

Well as per usual with a piece like this, there are a number of different points that we can make. First and foremost, the series (which is being titled The Vampire Lestat for this chapter) has already concluded production. By virtue of that, we are in a spot now where we are left to simply wait and see where things stand in post-production and beyond that, what AMC is exactly looking to do with it from here.

If there is some bad news that we can share here, it is that based on all current evidence, it is unlikely that we are going to get an official premiere date within the relatively near future. AMC has indicated that we will be seeing Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and the rest of the cast back at some point this coming summer. If that holds, then the odds are that we will have a chance to get a few more details heading into the spring. There is no real reason to rush things beyond that, as 2-3 months is plenty of time in order to promote a series of this particular quality.

For us personally, the thing we are most curious about is simply whether or not the story can meet the tremendous level of hype that exists for it all over the world. The second season was outstanding; to put it in more blunt terms, it was the best thing to come out of the greater Anne Rice universe at this point. Trying to match or top that at this point is not going to be an easy feat.

What do you most want to see heading into Interview with the Vampire season 3?

