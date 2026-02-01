Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Benedict revelations?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 is poised to arrive close to the end of the month — and for Benedict, it is clear that he has his work cut out for him!

After all, consider where episode 4 left off, as the character made what we can only characterize as one of the most horrible blunders possible. It is clear that he and Sophie Baek have chemistry and there is the beginnings here of something great. So why would he ask her to be a mistress rather than a bride? There is no way that she would ever accept that, so how in the world is he so oblivious?

We want to hope that moving forward, there could be some fundamental changes — and that could simultaneously include a larger reckoning. Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, here is at least some of what Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict) had to say about the matter at hand:

“You’ve got this awful knot now that they’ve tied themselves in where you’re like, ‘How the hell are they going to find themselves back together?’ … They’ve completely misunderstood each other. But I think that’s a big break as well. Maybe Benedict hasn’t entertained the idea of losing Sophie and so suddenly.”

Now, it is obvious that he will have to entertain such an idea, and we do tend to think that doing that is going to force him into some pretty dark corners. Benedict has always wanted to imagine himself as some forward-thinking guy and yet, those progressive values fade when it becomes inconvenient for him. Now, he has to actually look within himself to understand that if Sophie is worth fighting for, he can’t just adhere to a conventional social-class structure.

