Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 spoilers: More Francesca, Michaela?

If you were wondering what sort of big content is coming on Bridgerton season 4 episode 5, we have plenty to share! Obviously the story of Benedict and Sophie will continue but at the same time, the writers are certainly setting things up for other characters, as well.

Take, for example, where things will go for Francesca and Michaela down the line. Book readers know very much what we are talking about, and even show-only viewers have likely felt that there is something that exists between them. As for what that is, that does remain somewhat a mystery — even for Francesca herself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking on all of this a little bit further to E! News, here is what Hannah Dodd herself had to say:

“I don’t think she fully understands what it is that Michaela does to Francesca, but she knows that it messes things up a little bit for her, and she can’t put things neatly in a box. And I think there’s like a jealousy of their relationship, John and Michaela’s, but also what it stirs up inside her … There’s loads of good stuff with Michaela’s return.”

It has already been confirmed that Francesca will be the focus of either Bridgerton season 5 or 6, but which one will it be? If we follow the patterns of the past, we are cautiously optimistic that the finale is going to drop a few more clues. We have to wait for almost four more weeks for some of those answers but given what Francesca goes through, it is appreciated that nobody on board is trying to speed along the process too much. If that happened, it would almost certainly come across as inauthentic.

Related – Be sure to see more of what is ahead in Bridgerton season 4 episode 5, especially for Benedict and Sophie

Do you think there is a good chance that Bridgerton season 5 ends up being the major story of Francesca?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and once you do, come back — there are more updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







