Bridgerton season 4 episode 5: What is Benedict facing?

As we prepare to see Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 on Netflix in February, it feels like a singular story here will stand out. By that, we are of course talking about Benedict’s shocking request to Sophie Baek!

For most of the first four episodes, it legitimately felt like we were moving in a direction where we were going to see a proposal. However, we instead saw him ask for her to be his mistress — a sign that he really was not ready to risk any social implications of being with a woman from a different class. It was such a strange thing for him to say based on how we’ve seen him act over the first three seasons (and half of this one) but according to showrunner Jess Brownell, that was very much by design.

Speaking to TVLine, the executive producer noted that Benedict may not altogether practice what he preaches:

“A lot of his progressiveness, not with his sexuality, but in other ways, has been performative … He is incredibly privileged and hasn’t really reckoned with that privilege. He has enjoyed life to the fullest, but has never done anything really scary.

“Deep down, Benedict is not as brave as he would like to be because he’s never really stepped out in a way where he’s had to be brave.”

What we do hope now is that we dive further into a situation where Benedict has to really fight for something he believes in or otherwise, risks losing who could be the true love of his life. Sometimes, growing up can mean learning a lot about yourself in a tiny window of time, and that may be precisely what we end up getting here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

