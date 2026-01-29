Bridgerton season 4 episode 4: Luke Thompson on shocking offer

We had a feeling heading into Bridgerton season 4 episode 4 that there was going to be some sort of big-time reveal. With that being said, who would’ve expected what we ended up getting here when it comes to Benedict and Sophie?

Given what we have seen from his personality over time, it was our belief that he would be more amenable and open to a lasting relationship with her than other people in his family were. However, what he offered instead was shocking: For her to become a mistress instead. How could he do that, not understanding just how hurtful it was going to be?

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Luke Thompson had a response to those who think that this may have been

“We all do things that are out of character sometimes and, often, the things that we do that are out of character are the things that actually say the most about us … So yes, it’s a great moment. I just read it and thought, ‘This is so fun to play this build up that it’s going to be this wonderful proposal!’ And then he says what he says and it’s, like, [eek].”

Of course, we do think that this is a cliffhanger meant to make us extremely angry towards this character and for good reason. Why wouldn’t it be? We are invested in this love story on a number of levels and with that in mind, we do want to see them find a way to figure this out. However, it is not going to be easy, and we do believe that Benedict will need to really dig inside himself and remember one thing: Love matters far more than your standing in society.

What do you want to see from Benedict moving forward on Bridgerton season 4?

