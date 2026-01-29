Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 return date over at Netflix

Following what you see today on Netflix, why wouldn’t you want a Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 return date, let alone more details on what is ahead? There is, after all, so much to look forward to when it comes to the period drama and its future!

First things first, though, we do have to present the bad news that the remainder of the season is four weeks out. Just like we saw last season, the streaming service has realized that there is lesser value in giving you all the episodes of this show at once. They want it to stay in the pop-culture conversation for a longer period of time, and that has always been the primary issue with the binge-release model.

Now if there is any element of good news we can share at present, it is simply this: The fact that Bridgerton will be officially back on February 26, and with a second half of the story that will most likely prove to be electric. After all, Benedict has started to realize more of the feelings that he has for Sophie Baek; however, he cannot get over the class barrier that exists between the two of them. The offer for her to be a mistress is frankly heartbreaking and with that, we cannot say we are shocked to see her run off. This is going to be a huge struggle of the next part of the season.

Beyond just that, though, we do think that the second part of this season will also serve to further along some other stories. Take, for example, who the lead of the upcoming fifth season is going to be. Will it be Eloise? Or, are we going to shift things over to Francesca at this point?

What do you want to see on Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 when it arrives?

