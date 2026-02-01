The Traitors US season 4: Yam Yam defends Lisa – murder outburst

We know that there are a lot of varying reactions to this past The Traitors US season 4 episode alone but for the sake of this piece in particular, let’s discuss Yam Yam Arocho. Or, in particular, whether or not it was fair for him to scream out that Lisa Rinna was responsible for his murder as he was being dragged away.

There are cases both for and against this. The unfairness here stems from the idea that it is clear to the other Faithful in that moment that Yam Yam has no clear agenda — he is reacting solely as someone removed from the game, and that put an even bigger target on Lisa’s back! (Ironically, he was wrong about the reasoning for it being the actress and reality TV star.) However, the flip argument here is that Yam Yam could have easily been wrong — if he had accused Eric Nam or Colton Underwood, would the reaction online be the same?

In a post on Twitter, Yam Yam responded to the idea that if Lisa had done a better job as a Traitor, he would not have shouted out her name at all:

Yes!!!! It’s a new twist on the game! Being a Traitor should be a hard job! And this twist makes it even more dangerous!

If there was nothing in the rules that prevented the Survivor champion from doing this, he had the right to do so and then some. Does that mean we like it? That’s a totally different story, and this is yet another clear reminder of the fact that this is a show that is almost always going to throw debates at you as to the right or wrong way to play. He was clearly trying his best to help his other Faithful at that point, even if he was technically out of the game.

Do you think it was fair that Yam Yam was able to speak after being murdered on The Traitors US?

