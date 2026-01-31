The Traitors US season 4 episode 8: A recruitment incoming?

We know that there are so many individual things worth being excited about ahead of The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 but for this piece, we really want to focus on one specific thing: Recruitment.

After all, consider that with Lisa Rinna now gone from the game, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Rob Rausch are the sole Traitors remaining in the game. Based on where we are in the season, it therefore makes more sense that a recruitment could be coming. This is honestly one of the drawbacks to eliminating a Traitor early, since someone else could be brought in and you have to start from square one figuring them out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional THE TRAITORS reviews!

Here is where things get very-much difficult. Out of the people who are remaining in the castle, Candiace and Rob will likely not agree on anyone. Rob may want to name someone he trusts — or, is that a mistake? He has entrusted his alliance with the secret of the Dagger and if they learn he is a Traitor, he jeopardizes that trust. He could let Candiace take the wheel here more, thinking that this is a make-good after he helped to get Lisa out of the game. Would Candiace want to bring in another Housewife in Dorinda — or, go with someone a little more surprising?

We will say that personally, one of the funnier outcomes would be seeing Johnny or Tara get it, only to then have to lie to their best friend for the rest of the game. If the Traitors really do just want to let someone into the turret only to then kick them out, you could go with Natalie or Colton — but does Rob want one of his better allies gone too soon? There is a lot to think about here.

Related – See even more discussion about the next new episode of The Traitors US now

Do you think a recruitment is coming on The Traitors US season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







