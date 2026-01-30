The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 promo: Is Rob, Candiace trust broken?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 on Peacock next week, why not discuss some major problems with the Traitors themselves?

After all, at this point it looks as though there is almost no way that Rob Rausch and Candiace Dillard Bassett are going to find a way to work together — and for obvious reasons. He went after Lisa Rinna, and Candiace then wrote down his name at the last Roundtable. Is there justification for both? In a way, yes. Rob realized that Lisa was a sinking ship and wanted to keep the trust of a lot of his Faithful allies. Meanwhile, Candiace fought hard for Lisa and did not appreciate his failure to do the same. Also, she likely is concerned that he could do the same thing to her later on down the road.

The preview we saw last night for what lies ahead certainly suggests that the two very-much are not on the same page moving forward, which really should not be a surprise — but can they fix it? The truth here is that if they do battle with each other publicly, it may hurt each of their long-term games. If they do not battle each other moving forward, neither one of them may be that much of a target — unless Candiace’s vote does some real damage. Colton Underwood and Natalie Anderson are still high up on the Traitor pecking order for many people, and Stephen now has a little heat on him, as well.

In the end, if the two want to battle it out, we tend to think they are better suited to do that closer to the endgame — that is, unless they hit the point of no return.

Do you think Rob and Candiace’s relationship is doomed on The Traitors US season 4 at this point?

