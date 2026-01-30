The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 preview: Rob in big trouble?

Next week on Peacock you will have a chance to dive into The Traitors US season 4 episode 8 and with that, more jeopardy for almost everyone?

After all, just think about where we are now as for the first time, you can see both Rob Rausch and Candiace Dillard Bassett in some element of danger. Rob went against Lisa Rinna and clearly, that was not something his fellow Traitor was all that excited about. She cast a rogue vote for him at the last Roundtable and now, he has to contemplate fighting back. We do think he’s going to start subtly pushing people in her direction, but he also has to be careful given the fact that there is not a whole lot of heat on him at this particular moment in time. He also has that alliance with his Dagger that will make it harder to get him out of the game.

This is the other tricky thing here moving forward: Candiace is less likely to get information from Rob now that she threw that vote out there, including the sole fact that Rob is in possession of said Dagger. We do think he could be okay for now, but this is a pretty tricky spot for him in the weeks ahead.

Is someone going to be recruited?

Based on where we are in the game at this point, we do think it is something that you have to actively think about. This is also going to be a really pivotal time to do that. If another Housewife gets brought in, that could be trouble for Rob. With that, is he going to push for one of his allies to enter the picture? This is where things could start to get tricky.

