The Traitors US season 4 episode 7: Who was murdered, banished?

The Traitors US season 4 episode 7 was certainly hyped up to be one of the biggest ones of the entire season — so did the results here deliver?

Well, let’s just start with the simple fact that when the Murder in Plain Sight happened so quickly, it felt as though it was going to be a letdown. Then, Alan Cumming came out with the antidote and some carnage ensued. If the right person took the antidote, they would be all right; this is where some of the irony set in. Lisa Rinna had noted that her shortlist consisted of Natalie Anderson, Yam Yam Arocho, and Kristen Kish. Both Kristen and Natalie (after an argument with Tara) took the antidote; meanwhile, Yam Yam was actually the one murdered.

Here is where we get into some uncharted waters. Yam Yam, in the midst of his exit, blamed Lisa Rinna for his demise after a kiss. However, that was not the actual thing that got him killed! This gave Rob and some others all the ammo they needed to get her out of the game, but it was for the wrong reason. Should Yam Yam have been allowed to say something like this? That’s one of those things that you have to consider since he did really influence the game after he was not an official player.

Losing Lisa was probably going to happen eventually, but this soon? The first Traitor is now gone from the game and because of that, there could be carnage now between Rob and Candiace after she cast a “throwaway vote” in his direction. Rob clearly felt a certain way about it right away — he knows what she is trying to do and because of that, things may be getting all the more intense the rest of the way.

