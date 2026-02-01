Saturday Night Live spoofs Milan Winter Olympics, the luge

We were absolutely curious heading into tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode if they would reference the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics. After all, it is good cross-promotion for NBC!

The problem here, though, was that you don’t want to do something here that is also going to mock the actual Olympians taking part. Let’s just say that the producers did still find a way to do this, while also poking fun at a sport few people know anything about: The luge.

What we saw in this pre-taped sketch was Jane Wickline appearing as a luge athlete who 1) hates what she does, 2) credits the entire thing to her physical shape, and 3) screams the whole time. Host Alexander Skarsgard appeared here as her coach, who had to trick her half of the time before having her start off some of her runs.

Are we confident that actual luge contestants would come in and say that this is all terribly inaccurate? Absolutely but at the same time, we do think that’s pretty obvious. This whole idea was simply an exercise to have a little bit of fun at the expense of the Games and with that, the show delivered.

If there is a little irony that we feel at present…

Let’s just put it like this: We would not be altogether shocked if an Olympian appears either as a host or in a cameo capacity down the road. The Games ultimately do produce stars a lot of the time!

As a bonus for this episode…

It’s a complete aside, but it was totally random and fun to have Alexander’s famous father Stellan Skarsgard show up in a brief cameo later on in the episode.

