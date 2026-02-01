Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson is Tom Homan in cold open

With tonight being the last Saturday Night Live episode before an Olympics break, our expectations were high. Seeing Pete Davidson as Tom Homan? Let’s just say that was a huge surprised and then some.

After all, Pete is not a current cast member and beyond that, he also was never really known for doing impressions. Yet, here he was in the role of the White House Border Czar, who traveled to Minnesota with the objective of speaking to federal law enforcement, including ICE.

There were a lot of current-event references that were wedged within this, but oddly, one of our favorite moments was seeing Mikey Day reference his time on Wild ‘N Out many years ago. The sketch itself was fairly boilerplate, mostly in that it took the biggest headlines and did not have to work that hard in order to skewer them. We weren’t altogether sure how SNL would reference something that led to tragedy over the past couple of weeks, but they did and by and large, they did it rather effectively.

In the end, one of the other questions we wonder is whether or not Pete is committed to coming back in this role — but then again, just how many times is the show really looking to mock this guy? This is not someone we thought would ever be featured on here in the first place. We honestly can’t even say how good of an impression this was; it really just felt like Lorne Michaels wanted an alumni and he was someone who bore at least enough of a physical similarity to pull it off.

(Interestingly, the show had been trying as of late to not feature as many outside cameos as political figures, likely to give themselves a somewhat deeper bench.)

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open this week?

