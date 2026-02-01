Saturday Night Live return date: Connor Storrie to host!

After what you see tonight on NBC, it absolutely makes sense to want a Saturday Night Live return date. What can we say? Who is the next host going to be?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that for the next few weeks, the show is going away largely due to the presence of the Winter Olympics. When it comes back, let’s just say that it will have an overnight star front and center in Connor Storrie! He just broke out on Heated Rivalry and now, he is coming to Studio 8H with Mumford & Sons as a musical guest. The bad news here is simply that we are going to be waiting until February 28 to see the show back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

It goes without saying here that there’s a good chance the hit Canadian hockey drama is going to be referenced at some point during Storrie’s hosting gig, though to what extent remains to be seen. After all, the series already did a Heated Rivalry spoof not that long ago! We still think that him getting the gig here is a real testament to the star power that this show has already managed to achieve, and then also host Lorne Michaels really having his finger on the pulse.

As for what is going to be coming up after February 28, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance that we will get episodes through at least the couple of weeks of March. This is a show that, after that, will probably have some sort of break again leading into a run in either late March or early April.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Saturday Night Live, including tonight’s cold open

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Are you thrilled about the next host? Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







