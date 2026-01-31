Doctor Who season 16 premiere date: When to expect more news

It is certainly not lost on us at this point that we are stuck waiting a pretty long time at this point for news on Doctor Who season 16. At this point, the only thing that has been explicitly confirmed is the fact that a Christmas Special is coming later this year. Billie Piper is coming on board again in some capacity, but it has never been technically confirmed that she will be the next Doctor.

So when are we going to learn more about season 16, whether it be the premiere date or the cast? This is what will make the next few months all the more important.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

When it comes to getting even the tiniest whiff of a Doctor Who season 16 start date, we do not think that anything more is going to be coming out until Christmas. This is information that BBC One can keep under a lock and key rather easily, though it is possible that even then, they may not have anything close to an exact start date. A lot will depend on when production starts, and that really brings us to the next question: When they will reveal the casting for the next Doctor.

On paper, we certainly understand anyone who would love to know the identity of the next lead sooner rather than later. However, that may not happen until Christmas, either, unless filming for a new season starts before then. We tend to think they can keep casting a secret if they film only a small amount of footage for a special. Following that, though, everything becomes more challenging. Realistically, we would love for almost nothing to come out so we can have a genuine surprise … but that can be really hard in this spoiler-culture world.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Doctor Who, including other chatter on future plans

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 16 when it arrives?

When do you think we are going to get it? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







