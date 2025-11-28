Doctor Who 2026 Christmas Special: EP looks ahead

For those who missed the news not all that long ago, there will be more Doctor Who coming close to the end of 2026. We recognize that it may be quite a wait but at the same time, this is honestly a shorter beak than we first anticipated for the series.

After all, remember that behind the scenes here, there is honestly still quite a bit to figure out. The British sci-fi institution does not seem to have an international partner for the long-term future, and may take some time to figure it out.

What we can at least say with some confidence here is that executive producer Russell T. Davies does have a plan for the episode … though he cannot talk about it yet. Just see what he had to say to the Radio Times in a recent piece:

I know exactly what happens in it, don’t worry about that.

For all of us on the outside looking in, the obvious question at this point is who is going to be the next Doctor. While we know that Billie Piper was teased at the conclusion of the last episode of the show, at the same time it was never confirmed that she will be the next full-time Doctor. For now, we simply assume that this was a move designed in order to set the table for what could be coming up next and keep people talking — also, remember that this ending was put together at the relatively last-minute after Ncuti Gatwa decided to depart amidst all the uncertainty over the long-term future.

Fingers crossed that by this time next year, the picture will start to feel a little bit clearer…

What do you most want to see moving into the Doctor Who 2026 Christmas Special?

Who do you think will be the next Doctor? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

