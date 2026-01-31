MobLand season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

With us now at the end of January 2026, is there about to be more MobLand season 2 news right around the horizon?

First and foremost, let’s just recognize that with the way that the first season ended, it is really hard to be patient for some of the story arcs that we know are coming. There is so much that the producers have to explore with Jan, Harry, and a number of other characters; the sooner we can get all of it out, the better!

So when are we going to have a chance to see the show back? As much as it would be great to get some more MobLand news this month or even in the weeks ahead, the odds of that happening are pretty darn low. After all, we do think it is worth remembering here that filming remains ongoing and because of that, we tend to think that we are still several months out. Just remember that whenever the cameras do stop rolling, we are going to be waiting for a good while to see it actually get done with post-production.

For now, it is largely our hope that come summer, you will have a chance to see Tom Hardy and everyone else back — that feels like a time that Paramount+ could also use it, given that they would be a reasonable amount of time removed from a lot of their other hits. You need something to really keep people on board your service, and could this be it? For at least a reasonable amount of time, we do think that is possible.

What do you most want to see moving into MobLand season 2 when it airs?

Are there any specific story points that you also want to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates.

