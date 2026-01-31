A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The joust

Tomorrow night on HBO you are going to have a chance to dive into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 — and can the fantasy epic stay as delightful as it has been?

Well, the first order of business here is clearly noting that after spending some buildup to get to the major tournament in Ashford, it seems as though we are just about here. The newly-released photos for this episode (click here) confirm that. However, what is rather curious at this point is that we’ve yet to see one of Ser Duncan the Tall actually taking part in the festivities.

Are there some reasons for this? It feels like it is a fair question to ask but at the same time, trying to come up with a firm answer is, at least at this point, rather complicated. We know that Dunk has seemingly gotten himself some sort of approval to take part, but where and when that happens remains to be seen. Last we saw in episode 2, he still needed to get a suit of armor finished and to have Tanselle finish painting his new shield. These little things not just give him an identity, but allow him the opportunity to survive.

In the end, we do come into this episode hoping that we are going to have a chance to see Dunk make it through all of this in one piece, provided that he actually does joust before it is done. Meanwhile, the title for the episode in “The Squire” strongly suggests that we are going to learn infinitely more about Egg. Does that mean an opportunity to understand his backstory more? We sure hope so!

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

