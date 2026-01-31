Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Heartbreak incoming?

We’ve had a tremendous opportunity to dive into Bridgerton season 4 over the past few days, and isn’t it therefore understandable to be emotional now?

After all, consider the following first and foremost: We are in a spot now where Benedict has made a shocking request for Sophie Baek to be his mistress rather than a future wife. For a long time, we had sat back with the hope that he would come forward and realize that he is more than just his societal class. He had always been more progressive than other family members, so why make this decision to ignore his heart now?

Well, we do tend to think that a lot comes down to just how hard it is to ignore what those around you dictate is “right.” Because of this, we anticipate more heartbreak incoming within the remainder of this season. For Sophie, much of that will come in the form of realizing that a possible partner looks down on you. Meanwhile, Benedict has to be confronted with the possibility that he could lose her — or, if he does recognize the error of his ways, the idea that not everyone around him may approve.

This is a big part of what makes this part of Bridgerton so complicated. Sure, you can view this as a love story between two people, but very little becomes that cut-and-dry once you do start throwing other people into the mix. Benedict has to look inside himself and prepare to face whatever consequences are ahead — and of course, our sentimental self wants him to realize that whatever struggle or judgment he faces is worth it in order to have Sophie’s heart. It is clear already that the chemistry here is through the roof!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

