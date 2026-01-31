Landman season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

As we approach the second straight week of now Landman episodes on the air, is there a better time than the present to look ahead?

If there is one thing we are very-much grateful for at present, it is knowing in advance that a season 3 is coming. Not only that, but there’s a chance that in theory, Taylor Sheridan is off somewhere working on the story. Given how enigmatic and interview-shy he tends to be (let alone how little he tells his cast in advance), it can be rather hard to gauge how much is actually known about the story at any given time.

What we can do at this point is rely on some of the facts, and that includes the knowledge that Landman is going to be filming starting around May. That is later than we saw with season 2, but multiple people have already suggested that the plan here is not to substantially change the release window. If that is the case, we are moving forward with the hope here that we are going to be seeing it back in the following months: November, December, or January 2027. While the latter would meet a 14-month wait between the start of one season and the next, that is still significantly better than almost any other show out there.

What will the story be for season 3?

From where we sit right now, a lot of it really hinges on Tommy looking to make his new, family-oriented oil company into a success. He almost has to given the deal he made with Gallino — consequences could be coming his way, and we anticipate a season that will have higher stakes and be more dangerous than a lot of what we saw in season 2.

