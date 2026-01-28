Landman season 3: Will there be more big names?

If you have not seen some of the news out there just yet, Landman season 3 is already planning to kick off filming this coming May. It seems like the majority of the cast from the first two seasons will be back — Billy Bob Thornton has already indicated he will be back, and Sam Elliott is looking to be back after his season 2 arc as TL. Given the deal that Gallino struck with Tommy in the season 2 finale, we also tend to think that we’ll be seeing more of Andy Garcia.

So what about Demi Moore? That remains to be seen, but we do tend to think that Cami is going to be a key cog in the story still — even as a rival to Tommy now that he wants to start his own oil company.

So is there any chance at all that we are going to be getting another big name or two in the Landman season 3 cast? While nothing can be said for certain at present, let’s just say there is a reasonably good chance of that. While the Taylor Sheridan series may have its fair share of controversy, at the same time it is one of those series that serves as a huge platform for anyone who wants to be a part of it. You get to deliver some big monologues and work alongside some other stars.

Also, we tend to think there is one other extremely attractive thing about this particular gig: You only film for a certain segment of the year. By virtue of that, there is still a chance to do a lot of great stuff after the fact.

What are you most eager to see when Landman season 3 does arrive?

Are you thinking there will be some more big names on board? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

