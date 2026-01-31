Yellowjackets season 4: Star on emotional ending

As filming on the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets happens this year, we certainly think we will hear plenty of teases from the cast and crew. This is a show that has managed to achieve a great level of success, honestly to the point that we’re shocked it is ending at this point.

Yet, here we are and in this final chapter, it is abundantly clear there is a ton to wrap up. Take, for example, how the rescue happened in the past, who died in the wilderness, and also if Shauna in the present is about to go full Antler Queen on everyone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

While it does remain far too early for major plot spoilers, we are at least happy to have some emotional reflection from the cast. Take Sophie Nélisse, who plays the younger version of Shauna. In a recent interview with Collider, she put everything on the show into perspective:

“It feels very bittersweet. These girls have shaped my 20s … I’ve been on it since 18 or 19, and by the time we wrap, I’ll be almost 27. It’s absolutely crazy that these people have been in my life for 10 years and have seen me through so much. The reason that I am the woman that I am today is partially because of them and the values that they’ve taught me, and the acting as well. The level of professionalism and the talent that I’ve been surrounded by, year after year, is [going to be] really hard to match, moving forward. I know every ensemble show says this, but it does feel like they’re part of my family. It will be heartbreaking for it to end. “

The irony is not lost on us that there is so much emotion behind what is a very grueling show; yet, at the same time, these bonds are often what gets you through many of the hard days. By virtue of that, these comments are hardly a surprise at all.

Related – See even more news on Yellowjackets now, including full premiere-date hopes

What do you want to see on Yellowjackets season 4 when the show arrives?

Who do you think could make it out of the whole story alive? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do, come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







