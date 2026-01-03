Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there a chance that by the end of January, we are going to get a Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date at Showtime? Or, what about some other details on the future of the series?

We do recognize first and foremost that there are bittersweet vibes in the air. It is hard for there not to be when you consider the sudden reality that we are almost at the end of the road for the series! We had hoped for a long time that we would at least get a season 5 to tie up a number of loose ends, but that has proven to not be the case. Whatever loose ends there are, we gotta hope that season 4 will resolve them. At least the writers have had a good bit of time to prepare the story at this point, especially since production on the remaining episodes has yet to even kick off.

So is there a chance that we’re going to hear more on the future of the series soon? We suppose that in theory, there could be casting news or additional story scoop before January is over — but that is more than likely it. From where we sit, we tend to think that fall is the earliest the final season could air, unless production somehow moves at a speed faster than any of us would comprehend at present.

In general, what we expect from the show is that in the past, we will learn just who makes it out of rescue alive — presumably there are more deaths coming, given that there are some characters we have yet to see in the present. Speaking of the present, it seems like Shauna is ready to embrace her full-on dark side as the one-time Antler Queen. If that is truly the case, how does it shape everything?

What do you want to see on Yellowjackets season 4, no matter when it does premiere?

