Yellowjackets season 4: Star discusses final season news

If you missed the shocking news on late Friday, Yellowjackets season 4 is going to be the final one over on Showtime. This is news that still stuns us, mostly because we thought personally that this was one of those series that could have a much longer life. We had heard once upon a time that there was a five-season plan and now, that has also fallen by the wayside.

For now, we have to buy into what the show creators are saying — this was the right spot to end the story. Of course, at the same time we think back a lot to Dexter: Original Sin being canceled and The Chi also ending with its upcoming season. What in the world is going on at Showtime?

There will be more time to analyze everything here from a network point of view. For now, let’s just pass the baton over to Samantha Hanratty, who plays the younger version of Misty. In a post on TikTok, she gave us some unfiltered thoughts all about the end:

“So, as you can see, we just got the news, and it looks like all of you did too … This is gonna be the final season of Yellowjackets and I don’t really know how to take it in. Clearly, I’m very emotional, and I know that all good things must come to an end. I’m just extremely, extremely grateful to have been a part of this show.

“I’m kind of in a mourning process at the idea that it’s gonna be over, but I just wanna tell you all how incredibly grateful I am for this show, for the opportunity, for this incredible fanbase, and I promise you, we are going to make this last season so incredibly amazing … I’m so excited to start working on it.”

Odds are, we will see the final season in 2026 — we’ll have to wait and see if any spin-offs or something more comes after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

