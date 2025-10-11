Yellowjackets season 4 will be final one, Showtime confirms

For those who were hoping that Yellowjackets would have a story to tell for at least five seasons, today we have bad news.

In a new post on Twitter, it was confirmed today that the upcoming fourth season of the survival drama will be the last one. This comes as somewhat of a shock, especially given that it felt once upon a time that the series was going to run for five. It has been a sad era lately for Showtime, which is also ending The Chi with season 8 while Dexter: Resurrection and The Agency continue. (Meanwhile, Dexter: Original Sin was shockingly canceled earlier this year.)

In a statement, here is what co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson had to say

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.”

You can argue that it makes sense for the season to end given that the rescue is almost here in the past … but is still there meat on the bone here? We’ll have to wait until the end to find out…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

