Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date between now and the end of September?

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone out there that the Showtime drama has been greenlit already for another season and you do not have to worry about that. With that being said, we’re in the midst of a prolonged waiting game. Production on this batch of episodes has yet to begin, and we’re hoping that insight on that comes our way soon.

Based on what we know at present, there is a good chance that the series is going to return come the summer or fall of next year. Alas, that means no real news anytime soon. It makes sense for cameras to roll this winter, mostly due to the way in which season 3 concluded.

So what will the next version of the story look like?

Well, there is one part of the narrative that is sure to stand out front and center. We’re talking here about a rescue that is coming Natalie’s way based on what she did … but are the Yellowjackets all on board with it? How this process comes together should be super-interesting, and that is without even noting that there are people in the past who are still not accounted for.

One other thing to remember is what is happening in the present — it feels like Shauna has fully break bad, so what are the consequences of that? It feels like there is huge stuff coming in particular for her and Melissa, and revenge could prove to be on the menu. (At this point, that is what we’re prepared for.)

