Yellowjackets season 4: Melanie Lynskey on Jason Ritter mystery

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 4 on Showtime down the road, there is still 100% a major question lingering. After all, what is happening to that bonus episode?

For those who are unaware, this episode is one that was filmed back during season 2 and for whatever reason, never ended up airing. There are still questions as to whether or not it ever will, with conspiracy theories ranging from the canon of the story changing to the producers deciding that it is better of airing at a different time in the show’s run.

While we still cannot offer up an exact reason for the episode being buried, we are at least happy to have more scoop on a slightly different subject: The potentially evergreen nature of the story.

At the end of an awards-centric podcast to Entertainment Weekly, Melanie Lynskey confirmed that her husband Jason Ritter was a part of a Yellowjackets episode, but it was the aforementioned bonus one. As many suspected, this is a “standalone” story … but Lynskey still can’t talk about what his actual role was in the story. Our prevailing theory has long been that Ritter played “Cabin Guy,” the person responsible for building that place out in the wilderness.

We do still hope that personally, this episode will air at some point, even if there are some parts of it that need to be modified for whatever reason. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best…

In the interim…

Let’s just hope that there is going to be a chance to see the show start production on season 4. A rescue is coming, so there is so much to be excited about now!

Do you still think there is any chance we see this Yellowjackets bonus episode at some point?

