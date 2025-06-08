Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now a week into June 2025, there is clearly a lot to be excited about from the greater Yellowjackets world.

So, where do we start? Well, it does feel important to note from the start here that Showtime has officially renewed the series now, so we can write from a position of comfort that we will see some of the characters get rescued in the past. After all, we saw Natalie be the one to really make contact with the outside world, and that is the biggest beacon of hope that we’ve had there! That is a great reason for excitement, but then you have to contrast it with a lot of chaos happening elsewhere … especially when it comes to Shauna in the present seemingly realizing that she wants to live a life of danger.

While it is great to have the metaphorical table set for more of this show, we should still point out that the next season is still far away. We’re not going to get a premiere date this month and honestly, it would be a surprise if we hear that much about filming, either. Our hope is just that there could be an interview or two with light scoop about what could be coming, even if some of it would be speculation.

Given that there is no industry strike this time around to slow Yellowjackets down, we are crossing our fingers for a late spring / summer 2026 release for season 4. The good thing about this show is that it does not have some insane post-production time and can be turned around quickly, provided that filming starts in a relatively short amount of time. Showtime will also want to put it out quickly, given that it (alongside all things Dexter) is arguably the most important show that they have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

