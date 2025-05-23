Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

A mere matter of days ago, we had a great chance to hear that a Yellowjackets season 4 is officially coming to Showtime. With that, let’s get to the next question: When it is going to actually premiere.

Before we even try to figure out some specifics here, let’s just kick things off here by noting that we really do not want the show to be on some sort of enormous two-year break … but there are reasons to think that this won’t happen. Season 3 suffered some snags due to the industry strikes of 2023; this time around, though, none of that exists. With the renewal out there the producers can get to put together more of their stories and beyond that, we don’t think that there was a rough plan in place already.

Is some patience still required here? Without a doubt. After all, we do tend to think that it is unrealistic to return to the Wilderness in early 2026. Our general hope is for a summer / fall 2026 release, which would still be a shorter break between seasons but still realistic when it comes to 1) how long it takes to make the show and 2) Showtime scheduling it for whenever it makes sense for them.

Beyond season 4, here is where we will remind you that there is no indicator that Yellowjackets season 4 is going to be the final one at the streaming service. If we had to throw some sort of opinion out there now, it is that the producers are going to be able to complete their original plan here of telling a story that lasts five seasons in totality.

At this point, when do you think that we are going to be seeing Yellowjackets season 4 premiere on Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

