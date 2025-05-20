Yellowjackets renewed for season 4 at Showtime!

If you have been eager to get great news on Yellowjackets season 4, let’s just say that the wait is over. The series is going to be back!

Today, the folks at Showtime confirmed that there will be another batch of episodes for the drama series, which features the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and so many others. We have known for a long time that there would be another chapter of the show, so that is not something that we consider to be a cause of major concern. Instead, we just have to wait and see when production begins, let alone when the series premieres.

In a new statement, here is what Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, had to say:

“‘Yellowjackets’ has become a cultural juggernaut, with season three shattering all previous records – we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+ … Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon— a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

At this point, it remains our hope that Yellowjackets will be coming at some point in 2026, mostly because long breaks are not something that a show like this benefits from.

Will this be the final season?

For the time being, there is no evidence that this is going to be the case. We know that in the past, the producers have said that they would like the story to run for five seasons; in the end, we hope that there is going to be a chance for them to see this through from start to finish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

