Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 31, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we more than understand anyone out there wanting an episode for the third straight week. After all, the late-night show typically operates with this particular pattern! You get three installments, a break, and then another three down the road.

Without further ado then, let’s just go ahead and celebrate the fact that there is very much an installment coming in just a matter of hours. Alexander Skarsgard is poised to be the host, whereas Cardi B will serve as the musical guest. The air date for the episode after this remains a mystery, but there is a chance that we will learn over the course of the night. (Odds are, it is going to happen on the other side of the Olympics.)

As for what Skarsgard’s Saturday Night Live episode could bring to the table, there is at least a certain element of mystery to that. The True Blood alum at this point has a pretty eclectic mix of projects on his resume, which suggests to us that he could gravitate to doing all sorts of things on the show. He does feel like one of those guys who is game for anything, and will likely engage in a few physical sketches just due to him being so imposing compared to much of the cast. We have seen the show do things like this before with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa, even though the two are of a slightly different build.

Insofar as current events go, there is absolutely plenty for the show to reference. Our hope is simply that tonight nails the comedy much more than last week, which may very well be the weakest episode of the entire season.

