Saturday Night Live promo: Alexander Skarsgard hits Studio 8H!

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode is one that we are immensely excited for in advance, and largely due to Alexander Skarsgard.

Ever since his breakout role of Eric Northman on True Blood, this has absolutely been an actor we’ve wanted to see in Studio 8H. He’s shown that he can do both drama and comedy, and he also brings a certain presence that the series does not have all the time. He’s an extremely tall and physical guy, which allows the writers to do some sketches with him that they really cannot execute in other instances.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look Saturday Night Live promo featuring Skarsgard as he spends time with some of the show’s newer cast members … and takes part in a number of antics. If this is a preview of just how game he is going to be for the rest of the show, we are equally excited for the final result! This is the final episode presumably before a brief hiatus, so we hope that there is a lot packed into it.

For Alexander as an actor, we do think that this gig will set up a lot of comedy for him later this year. After all, our hope is that he will begin work before too long on Murderbot season 2, especially since the first season of the Apple TV comedy was so delightfully offbeat.

Will there be more footage of Alexander ahead of the episode?

We would count on it, given the simple fact that NBC typically releases a more traditional promo a little later in the week. These aren’t always an indicator that we are going to have a good episode, but we do tend to view them as a positive thing.

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live with Alexander Skarsgard?

