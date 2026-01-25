Saturday Night Live spoofs Survivor with Backstab Island

It is honestly a surprise that Saturday Night Live has had more than a few big Survivor spoofs given how long it has been around! Yet, they attempted to rectify that when it comes to Backstab Island, a fake show based in part on the CBS reality hit.

So what was the premise of the sketch? It’s simple — a series of competitive people being out on an island ready to betray each other left and right. However, there was one person who was not like the others — Teyana Taylor’s character, who was actually there to make friends and get along with almost everyone. She had a few funny lines in here, including how she had plenty of money and wanted to orchestrate hang-outs in Los Angeles.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Yet, by the time we got to the end here, we started to think that this was a wasted opportunity to not feature scenes with multiple cast members together — beyond just throwing drinks at one another. Having them all narrate their games in a confessional made things feel a bit more wooden and disjointed.

What other recent parodies have we had?

They have admittedly been a bit more frequent in recent years. Jeff Probst actually made a cameo back in a wedding sketch about whether or not the Joker could be present for the ceremony. Meanwhile, earlier this season there was actually a cut sketch that featured the all-female final 3 from this past season. All of this makes us think that there is someone on staff now who is a big Survivor fan and trying to include it more. (Going far into the past, there was a family-visit spoof in a 2016 episode hosted by Russell Crowe.)

Unfortunately, we think that Backstab Island, despite a few moments of laughter, was the weakest of the pieces mentioned here. The Probst cameo had the surprise factor, whereas the cut sketch actually felt like a real gift for people watching the reality show.

What did you think about Saturday Night Live spoofing Survivor with Backstab Island?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







