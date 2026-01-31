The Pitt season 3 premiere date: HBO boss on early plans

We are pretty darn lucky to know already that The Pitt season 3 is coming to HBO Max — we’re not even a third of the way through season 2!

One of the things that comes along with success, though, are frequent questions about the far future. Take, for example, whether or not Noah Wyle, the cast, and all of the writers can really keep this annual cadence going. While an annual release is common for a network show, a premium cable / streaming series doing 15 episodes a year is almost unheard of in this era. Can you really keep this up without compromising quality? It is a challenge and yet, one that nobody seems to be shying away from at the moment.

Speaking on this very subject further as a part of a new interview with Deadline, here is at least some of what HBO boss Casey Bloys had to say:

I don’t know the exact date but yes, the idea is to keep it on on an annual basis. One of the big goals in putting a show like this on the air was to be able to bring it back annually, that is an important part of the equation.

With all of this in mind, we are more than prepared to circle January 2027 in pencil when it comes to a season 3 premiere date. With that being said, we do think that it is important to note that with shows like this, everything can always change. The most important thing is that you take the time needed to ensure that the quality is where you need it to be. Every season may be set in the hospital, but there need to be ways for them to stand out!

