The Pitt season 2 episode 5 promo: Did Langdon make a mistake?

It almost goes without saying there would be tension entering The Pitt season 2 episode 5 on HBO Max next week, but what form will it take?

Well, in true show fashion, it is going to exist across a number of different forms. The promo for what lies ahead, for example, suggests that Westbridge is being forced to send back patients to their hospital due to their ORs being shut down, meaning that Robby and the rest of the staff are going to be stuck dealing with a near-constant stream of patients — at times, more than they may even know how to deal with.

Of course, having more patients increases the likelihood of mistakes, but did Dr. Langdon make one earlier in the day? The preview (watch here) suggests that this may have been the case with Langdon, but Robby does not seem eager to blame him — or really, address him whatsoever. This entire preview is yet another look at the latent problem that exists between these characters, something that Robby does not want to even address. Is he mad that Langdon is back or almost jealous that he got help for his problems and he hasn’t? Does he feel like he failed Patrick Ball’s character? We hope there are answers but really, there is not time right now.

Meanwhile. at some point during all of this Dr. Al-Hashimi may fire back at Robby for his attitude. Why is he treating her like a resident and not his equal? Is that something that he is doing consciously or not? These are questions that we hope to have some answers to at some point.

