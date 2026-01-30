The Pitt season 2 episode 4 addresses Dr. Collins’ exit

For those who have been waiting for a while to see how The Pitt season 2 was going to address the exit of Dr. Heather Collins, this week gave us that — even if it was just a few lines of dialogue.

Given how the HBO Max series is priding itself on being realistic, we’re not surprised that they did not try to shoehorn information in the premiere. Rather, the information came about organically, and via a patient who was asking about her. As it turns out, Collins has moved back to Portland, where she has family, and is looking to start a family via adoption. Given everything that she went through back in season 1, it makes sense to give her something akin to a happy ending here.

Do we think that we will ever actually see Collins on the show again? That feels unlikely given the way in which Collins is gone, in an entirely different state and with a different lease on life. We do still miss Tracy Ifeachor’s character on the show, mostly because she did have such a clear personal and professional history with Robby.

Still, comings and goings are a major part of working in the medical field, and by virtue of that alone, it is realistic that we would see a change to the central ensemble between one season and the next. It is for that same reason we would be surprised if the entirety of the cast in season 2 is back for season 3. Technically, you can argue that Dr. Al-Hashimi 100% will not be back, mostly because she is only there to be a temporary replacement while Robby is off on a sabbatical. (That is, unless she finds a way to get hired on.)

