The Pitt season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Will Robby face the truth?

As we get into The Pitt season 2 episode 5 next week on HBO Max, there are some things that are already abundantly clear. Take, for example, the fact that the Code Black situation at the hospital is only going to get worse from here. Also, Dr. Robby refuses to get help despite some issues staring him directly in the face.

Where do we start here? Well, that is rather simple: By pointing out the fact that he is refusing to acknowledge his need for therapy, and really has tried to avoid Langdon at every turn. That is changing now given the influx of patients, so is he going to be able to handle that? Is he jealous subconsciously that Langdon has had some treatment for his issues and he hasn’t? There is a lot to think about and yet, he also has to remain present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

In general, you can argue that one of the major storylines this season in general is finding a way to be there for patients amidst all sorts of distractions. Take Santos, who has fallen behind on her paperwork and seems to be dropping the ball now with her patients. Or, Ogilvie being so desperate for approval that he made a critical mistake trying to remove glass from a patient’s back. Mel, meanwhile, is still dealing with an imminent deposition — everyone has something going on to a certain extent, and we still think the story is about to get so much worse for some of them.

After all, just remember for a moment here that we aren’t even a third of the way through this season yet! With fifteen episodes, the writers do have a pretty awesome ability to take their time with certain elements.

Related – See how The Pitt season 2 has addressed the exit of Dr. Collins

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







