House of the Dragon season 4: HBO confirms final season

Thanks to showrunner Ryan Condal, we have known for some time that House of the Dragon season 4 is meant to be the final one. It has already been greenlit, with the idea being that you will get to see it at some point in 2028.

So why would you ever want to end a show that is so successful, even if it is polarizing at times? The answer is rather simple: This is simply as far as the story goes. It is also something that George R.R. Martin stated years ago, long before any of the reported behind-the-scenes conflict over the vision of the story.

In a new interview with Deadline, HBO head Casey Bloys made it all the more clear that the plan is to say goodbye to this part of the Game of Thrones saga once season 4 is done:

Yes, that is the idea. The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens. If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens.

Of course, we also know that season 4 may not be the final time we hear of Targaryens on the aforementioned network. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is still on the air, and could potentially have several seasons still ahead. Meanwhile, there are other projects set within this world in development, though HBO will not say much on them in an official capacity. (That is their typical philosophy when it comes to these sort of things, so nothing that has happening right now is altogether different.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

