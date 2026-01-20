House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: A reveal window?

As many of you may be aware as of this writing, House of the Dragon season 3 is already done with production. By virtue of that, we are now in a spot where we are simply waiting to learn when HBO will bring it on the air. “Summer” has been announced but beyond that, no finer details have been shared.

Now that we do say all of this, we do believe there is a golden opportunity ahead for the network to say something more; that is, if they are more than okay to get some news out there about it far in advance.

This past weekend marked the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on the network, a series that has already shown itself to be incredibly fun and also unique within the larger Game of Thrones franchise. Our hope is that in the weeks ahead more and more people will discover it, and also that HBO may be inclined to reveal a House of the Dragon premiere date come the night of its finale next month. It would be a great way to bridge the gap between the two shows, and then also get people talking about the epic battles and storytelling ahead.

Is this idea realistic?

While we do think it is possible, it is best to label it unlikely for the time being. After all, we may not see the prequel drama back until some point between June and August. It is unusual for a show like HBO to announce a date 4-6 months in advance; then again, it is also unusual for two shows in the same franchise to air this close to each other. This is why there is at least a shred of plausibility to be found here.

Do you think we will get a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date sooner than expected?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do, stay tuned — there are a lot of other updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

