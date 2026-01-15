House of the Dragon season 3: Is George R.R. Martin involved?

We recognize at this point that House of the Dragon season 3 is coming to HBO later this year, but how much of it is the handiwork of George R.R. Martin? This series has already been at the center of headlines regarding the author and his relationship with showrunner Ryan Condal. He publicly vented some frustrations in the past regarding the creative direction of season 2 — namely, creative choices that could have a butterfly effect for events moving forward.

So where does that leave things moving into the third season? The prolific author has made some of his thoughts clear, and it is fair to say that things are complicated.

In a new feature at The Hollywood Reporter, Martin himself called the relationship between him and Condal “abysmal,” claiming that he has not listened to many of his notes or suggestions. The report also says that at one point, HBO asked the author to step away from the series, only to be asked back months later. An insider had the following to say to the publication:

“George and Ryan had a disagreement on the direction of season three … At that point, it was clear that the process and communication with them was broken and needed a reset. So there was naturally a period where everyone took a step back for a while until we could figure out a new way forward.”

The series is moving forward, with the plan being to make season 4 the final one. We do have our own issues with it, mostly in how Daemon was treated for much of season 2. Yet, at the same time there are larger issues here, as well — take the huge Battle of the Gullet being shelved until season 3, potentially due to budget. A show this epic has an enormous amount of cooks in the kitchen, so its problems really stem far beyond just Condal and Martin’s relationship.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

