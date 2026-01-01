House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: January 2026 update

With us now into January 2026, are we getting closer to some major news when it comes to House of the Dragon season 3? There is a reason to be hopeful about it.

First and foremost, let’s start off here noting that there are plans already for the series to come back to HBO this year — summer has been bandied about as a definite possibility and yet, it has been rather hard to get further specifics. Matt Smith suggested at one point that it could be August and while that is possible, the network does still have final say on all of these matters.

In general, it makes sense now to come out and say the following: We would be really excited to get a premiere date for season 3 this month, but it feels too early. June is the earliest we could possibly see it, and the best-case scenario is that we get an approximate date hinted at during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That is the new Game of Thrones prequel premiering this month, and you can argue that it would make for a good bit of cross-promotion.

What is coming in season 3?

From where we sit at present, so much of it begins with how the producers want to feature the Battle of the Gullet. This is an iconic sequence from Fire & Blood, and we hope that we’re going to see some pretty incredible twists and action throughout it. Of course, there is a good chance that people could die, but we’ve also known for most of the series that we are going to lose characters in pretty rapid succession at a certain point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

