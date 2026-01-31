Euphoria season 4: Is HBO leaving the door open?

Heading into the Euphoria season 3 premiere in April, it has been incredibly easy to assume it is the final one at HBO. After all, you have cast members like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi who are all incredibly busy with some other projects, and getting their schedules together has to be a logistical nightmare.

With all of this being said, we tend to think that everyone at the network is very-much aware that this series is incredibly successful, and also as culturally relevant as anything that they ever done. By virtue of that, it seems like the door is staying open and the future of the story could prove to be based entirely on what creator Sam Levinson decides.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more great TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking on all of this recently in an interview with Deadline, here is what the network’s head in Casey Bloys had to say regarding the future:

What’s happening is Sam is finishing the third season, which I will say he’s come up with an incredible way to move all these characters ahead five years, it’s really exciting to see. We’re just starting to see the cuts, which are great. But in terms of what he wants to do next, we will have a conversation about what he’s thinking. But right now, he’s focused on finishing three and getting it out.

For now, we tend to think that Levinson could revisit this in the months after Euphoria returns and beyond just that, when the ratings picture is abundantly clear. We do think that for the cast, it does make sense to consider sticking around if they can use this show to build attention for some of their other projects — while Zendaya was already a star before this, we can’t quite say the same about some of the younger cast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria now, including thee latest season 3 trailer

Are you excited to see Euphoria season 3, while also still hoping for more?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







