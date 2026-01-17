Euphoria season 3 trailer sets new HBO Max record

If you missed the news from not that long ago, the premiere of Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming to HBO in April. We knew that there would be a lot of anticipation, but it is now official: It has set a record along the way.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Zendaya drama managed to generate 100 million views for the new trailer in its first 48 hours, which is enough to set a new HBO Max record among that particular timeframe. That is all the more impressive when you consider the streamer’s network of shows, which includes everything from The Penguin to Dune: Prophecy, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and many more. It reminds us of not just the success of the first two seasons, but also the star power for a show that also features Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and many other big names.

Given that there are still months to go before the launch of the third season, there is certainly a chance for the show to rack up a good many more viewers. We imagine that it will be the cornerstone of much of what HBO does through the first half of the year.

As for what the overall story here will be…

First and foremost, we do have to remember that there is a massive time jump between season 2 and the start of the next chapter. This will bring many people to the other side of college, but will they be in a better place in their lives? Not necessarily. Rue is in the midst of dealing with some extremely dangerous people, whereas Jules has an art career and Cassie could be in the midst of some suburban chaos.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

