Shogun season 2 premiere date hopes as filming begins

We more than recognize that it has been a long time since any insight on Shogun season 2 has been shared. With that in mind, why not celebrate something today?

After all, it does appear that after months and months of speculation, the FX historical drama is kicking off production in the Vancouver area. We know that this is a hugely ambitious series and with that, it won’t be wrapping anytime soon. Many cast members from the first season will be returning, but do not be surprised if a few more names are announced over the weeks and months ahead.

The challenge for Shogun season 2 is at this point fairly clear: Having to go beyond the events of the source material. Obviously, there is still documented history that can be pulled from, but this is still not going to be an easy thing for them to pull off. One of the reasons why it has taken so long for production to start is to make sure all of the proper research was done.

When will it premiere?

No official date will be released for some time, but it feels like the absolute earliest to anticipate something more will be either in the spring or summer of 2027. With that being said, we would also not be surprised if we are stuck waiting even longer, even as far as the end of the year or the start of 2028. The one silver lining here is the idea that a season 3 is also happening and thanks to that advance knowledge, we certainly hope that there will be a smaller wait between seasons there.

In general, we are just ready for the new chapter of this story to be epic, immersive, and hopefully as emotionally moving as what we had the first go-around.

