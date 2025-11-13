Shogun season 2 spoilers: More filming and cast news!

For everyone out there who has been eager for a while to get more news regarding Shogun season 2, have no fear! Today, some more insight finally started to come in about the much-anticipated next chapter and what to expect.

First and foremost, though, let’s just start with discussing production itself. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, filming is going to be kicking off on the historical drama in Vancouver in January, which had been discussed for a little while already. Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis are going to be back leading the charge, and they will be joined by a number of familiar faces including Fumi Nikaidô as Ochiba, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Hiroto Kanai as Omi, Yoriko Dôguchi as Kiri, Tommy Bastow as Alvito, Yuko Miyamoto as Gin, Eita Okuno as Saeki, and Yuka Kouri as Kiku.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So what about new faces? Well, we are going to see those, as well. Think along the likes of Asami Kizukawa in the role of Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda. We have full confidence in the ability of production to figure this out, mostly because the first season proved to be an enormous runaway hit.

Ultimately, we are hoping at this point that the entirety of the show is dramatic, intriguing, but also presents a really interesting look at the time.

When will we get a chance to see more footage?

Unfortunately, it is not going to be for a good while now. We tend to think that we will be lucky to get something big on the show insofar as footage goes until close to the end of next year. Meanwhile, 2027 could be when the series actually airs.

Related – Be sure to get the latest Shogun season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Shogun season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







