Shogun season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Given where we are right now in November 2025, is it wrong to start wanting more news on Shogun season 2? Personally, we do think there is more room to start a discussion now that we are such a substantially long period of time away from when the first season premiered.

For now, let’s just say that the mixture of news we have here is both good and bad. We begin, though, by celebrating the fact that filming is seemingly going to be starting up soon in the new year. The good news is that few shows out there practice the attention to detail that this one does, which means that you can be confident in the overall quality — even if we are going past the source material.

The bad news? Well, quality like this does come at the expense of time, and we are probably going to be left waiting until late 2026 or even 2027 to see Shogun arrive on the air. It would be a miracle if we were to get any major news at all for the rest of the month, and our advice is to do your best to exercise some patience here.

Why hasn’t filming started yet?

Well, it id important to note that back when the first season was airing, it wasn’t necessarily a plan for this to be a multi-season show. Because of that, the creative team had to regroup and better figure out what they wanted the next part of the story to look and feel like. If it does ease the wait to a certain extent, we do think it is worth noting that there is already a third season that has been ordered. Our hope is that this can be planned ahead on a level where there is at least a smaller wait between those seasons.

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2 when it airs?

