Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, January 30, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to have the crime drama back — but is that going to happen?

Well, at this point there is no reason to do anything more than get the bad news out of the way first and foremost: There is no new episode of the Donnie Wahlberg series on the air tonight. Are we getting closer to its eventual return? Sure, but you are still not going to see it back until Friday, February 27. The reason for the delay is tied very-much to what is going on when it comes to the Winter Olympics, a sporting event that the network does not want to air anything opposite in fear of losing ratings.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If there is at least one sliver of good news that we can share today, it relates to exactly lies ahead story-wise! If you look below, you can see the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 synopsis:

“Hard Truths” – Following the release of Ben’s killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who have not heard, you are going to see more Blue Bloods characters return before the season is over — that includes Len Cariou (Henry) and then also Bridget Moynahan (Erin), who will around close to the finale.

Related – Learn more now about what is ahead on Boston Blue, including these appearances

What do you want to see on Boston Blue when the series returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







